Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 260,134 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Sunnova Energy International worth $49,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after acquiring an additional 155,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $108,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

