Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $396,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MAV opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

