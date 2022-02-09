Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sonos by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.4% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.