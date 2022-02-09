Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,573,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,574,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

