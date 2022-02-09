Natixis Takes $5.70 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,079 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 343,914 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 668,769 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.