Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Global Net Lease also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- The Top 3 Food Stocks to Buy Now
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.