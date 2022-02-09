Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Global Net Lease also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

