ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $461.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

