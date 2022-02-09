Natixis Acquires 40,594 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1,404.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,594 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

