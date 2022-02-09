Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 8,407 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 209.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $51,766,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 700.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.