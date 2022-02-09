Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZLAB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.04.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.90. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $187.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

