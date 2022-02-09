MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $49,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,407,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 80.9% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $440,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSM stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

