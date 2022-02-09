Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,206 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Columbia Banking System worth $52,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

