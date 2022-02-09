Geode Capital Management LLC Has $51.84 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of PagerDuty worth $51,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,816. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

