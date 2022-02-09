Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,184 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HVT. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE HVT opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a market cap of $525.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.38. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.