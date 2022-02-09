Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Stitch Fix worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269 in the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $90.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

