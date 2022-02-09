Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of National Bank worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,615,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Bank by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,411 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,492,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,714 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

