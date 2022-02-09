Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of National Bank worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,652,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in National Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Bank by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,411 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in National Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 860,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,869 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

