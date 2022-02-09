Natixis Has $6.75 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,586 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPP opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

