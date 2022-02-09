Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

