Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 39.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 139,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKY opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.85.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

