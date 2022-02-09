The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 81,728 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of DLocal worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of DLO opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

