SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

