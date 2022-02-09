SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $19,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:SITE opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.08.
In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)
- The Top 3 Food Stocks to Buy Now
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).
Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.