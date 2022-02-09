Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $489,000 Investment in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 28.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other Meritor news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.