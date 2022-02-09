Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $84,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 763.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $401.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPIC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.07.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

