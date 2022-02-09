Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

SBTX opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). Analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

