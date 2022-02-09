Trexquant Investment LP Has $436,000 Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 360.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,613 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Quotient Technology worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after buying an additional 911,925 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after buying an additional 741,746 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,772,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

QUOT stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

