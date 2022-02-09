FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of FirstCash worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 38.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.41. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

