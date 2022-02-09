American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.89.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

