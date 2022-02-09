US Bancorp DE Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 43.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $785.84 million, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

