Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,556,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.