The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Wix.com worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wix.com by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 102,197 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wix.com by 139.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.11.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.03 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

