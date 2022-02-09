The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,463,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.