Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Progyny worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after buying an additional 255,119 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Progyny by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,330 shares of company stock worth $8,588,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Progyny stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.