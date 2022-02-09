OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 4,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKF stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

