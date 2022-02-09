9,697 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BWX opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.