USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of USHG Acquisition worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 300.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUGS opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

