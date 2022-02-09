OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 900 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $274.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.16. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.97 and a one year high of $306.64.

