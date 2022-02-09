Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Announce $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $7.60. AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.14 million, a PE ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 0.21. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AnaptysBio by 183.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

