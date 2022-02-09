Brokerages Expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million.

DH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of DH stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

