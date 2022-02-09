Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Up 9.6%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price was up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.36 and last traded at $113.11. Approximately 39,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,137,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.61.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 27.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 104.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 209,314 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.9% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 117.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

