MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $391.64

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $391.64, but opened at $408.02. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $417.26, with a volume of 8,602 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $508.85 and its 200-day moving average is $627.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
