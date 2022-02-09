MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $391.64

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $391.64, but opened at $408.02. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $417.26, with a volume of 8,602 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $508.85 and its 200-day moving average is $627.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

