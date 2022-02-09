Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of WD-40 worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 stock opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.92. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

