Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 132.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 304.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

