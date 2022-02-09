PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 99,992 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JUGG. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,853,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,814,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,500,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JUGG stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

