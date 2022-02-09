Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.47

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.47 and last traded at $96.89, with a volume of 6554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.08.

DAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Danaos by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Danaos by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Danaos by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Danaos by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

