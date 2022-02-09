Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $3.10. Missfresh shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 500 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Get Missfresh alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the third quarter valued at $99,432,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Missfresh by 82.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 925,581 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter valued at $15,354,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter valued at $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.