Credit Suisse AG Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Scientific Games worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.