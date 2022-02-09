Graham (NYSE:GHM) Cut to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of Graham stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a PE ratio of -42.38, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Graham has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.