Barclays PLC Trims Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 44.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 33,432.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 93,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKM opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKM. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

