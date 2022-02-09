Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.34 and last traded at $140.98. Approximately 448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OAS shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

